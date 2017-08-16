AN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC CELEBRATION OF GUITAR GREATS!

August 16-18, 2018

Established in 2013, it is the goal of the Wilson Center Guitar Festival to celebrate the greatest guitarists of today and tomorrow. 

LIVE COMPETITIONS

Featuring four separate competitions—Classical, Fingerstyle, Jazz, and Rock & Blues—the Wilson Center Guitar Festival is open to competitors of all ages. Compete for your share of $32,000 thanks to the generosity of our Competition Prize Money Sponsors Mark & Sharon Cameli in memory of John Cameli. NEW THIS YEAR! All four first-place winners will headline the final Saturday night concert!

Guitars

ELVIN BISHOP BIG FUN TRIO CONCERT

Celebrate the 2018 Wilson Center Guitar Festival with a blues and rock & roll legend! Featuring Blues and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elvin Bishop with guitarist/pianist Bob Welsh and percussionist/vocalist Willy Jordan, tickets for the Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio are on sale now.

photo by raymond boyd

photo by raymond boyd

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Join us August 16-18 for a three-day celebration of all things guitar! Check out our full schedule of activities, including a ticketed headliner concert with a blues and rock & roll legend, a Festival Friday Fish Fry with Major Goolsby's, competition rounds, masterclasses, guitar yoga, our first-ever Backyard Block Party, and more!

THANK YOU TO OUR 2018 WILSON CENTER GUITAR FESTIVAL SPONSORS!

Guitar2018Sponsors.png

For additional information on the Guitar Festival, please call 262-439-5681 or email dsipe@wilson-center.com.

