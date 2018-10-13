The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts is a non-profit,
multi-disclipinary cultural arts center that presents performances
by world-renowned artists and ensembles, offers arts education
opportunities, and curates the Ploch Art Gallery, which features
both national and Wisconsin-based fine artists.
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
19805 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
CONTACT
BOX OFFICE: 262-781-9520 • boxoffice@wilson-center.com
ADMINISTRATION: 262-781-9470
BOX OFFICE HOURS
MONDAY - FRIDAY:
11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SATURDAY & SUNDAY:
Closed
The Box Office is open two hours prior
to ticketed events & closes 30 minutes
after the event begins.
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the United Performing Arts Fund.
