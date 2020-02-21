The Carlos Adames Group

The Milwaukee-based Carlos Adames Group follows in the footsteps of great Latin jazz innovators, combining elements of traditional and modern Latin rhythms with dynamic jazz harmonies to create an exciting new sound. Panamanian-born percussionist Carlos Adames leads the group, drawing from his encyclopedic knowledge of the rhythms of the world in his compositions and performance. A talent on the congas, batá, and drumset, Adames is joined by bandleader and timbalero Tony Ayala, Oberlin-trained Milwaukee native pianist Elias Holman, and Milwaukee’s Conway Powell on the upright and electric bass.