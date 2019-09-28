"Illusion and reality, apprehension and excitement" - The New York Times

Explore wonder through a lens that only MOMIX can provide! Under the direction of Moses Pendleton, one of America’s most innovative and widely performed choreographers and directors, MOMIX is recognized internationally for works of astounding inventiveness and physical beauty. Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in more than 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen, and television, recently appearing in PBS'Dance in America.

In a celebration of MOMIX's 35th anniversary, this exclusive Milwaukee-area performance of Viva MOMIX! will draw from all six of their latest shows, combining illusion, beauty, magic, and fun, with spectacular imagery. Dip your toes into the “stream of unconsciousness,” as Pendleton describes, with multi-layered performances that are fascinating and engaging for all ages!

