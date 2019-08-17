John Scofield Trio Featuring Steve Swallow & Bill Stewart

“Scofield has always been true to his evolving identity as an improviser, no matter what style he is playing … As always, Scofield inflects even flat-out bebop with a deeply guitaristic blues sensibility” (Jazz Times)

One of the most popular jazz guitarists of all time is back with his great friends Steve Swallow and Bill Stewart, a “telepathically tight trio” that can be called legendary!

A true musical chameleon, John Scofield’s raw and rugged style remains recognizable, whether he plays acoustic jazz, electric funk, or gospel. In the early 1980s, he played with Miles Davis before launching a successful solo career. For the seventh annual Wilson Center Guitar Festival, “Sco” will join two old friends and longtime musical mates to explore a repertoire of jazz standards and savvy original compositions that has kept jazz vigorous and visceral since its birth.

Scofield has been part of a trio since the late 1970s with Steve Swallow, an undeniable innovator of the electric bass, and together they recorded on influential albums such as Shinola and Out Like A Light. Since the 1990s, Scofield celebrated great successes with drummer Bill Stewart in various line-ups that include famous musicians such as Joe Lovano, Randy Brecker, and Larry Goldings. In 2004, the trio Scofield/Swallow/Stewart released the album EnRoute (Verve), which was recorded live at The Blue Note.