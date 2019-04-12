"ONE FAMILY, FIVE PIANOS AND 50 FINGERS ADD UP TO THE BIGGEST CLASSICAL MUSIC SENSATION IN YEARS … " – NEW YORK POST
Exclusive Steinway Artists, The 5 Browns are delivering on their dream to introduce classical music to the widest audience they can find. The first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously to New York’s Juilliard School, the quintet enjoyed their first wave of critical attention in 2002 when People magazine dubbed them the “Fab Five” at about the same time they were featured on Oprah and 60 Minutes. The 5 Browns have released three CDs that each went to #1 on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Albums chart. They have performed in Carnegie Hall’s Isaac Stern Auditorium, Grand National Theater in China, Suntory Hall in Japan, The Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Symphony Hall in Chicago, and Alice Tully Hall in New York City, while individually and collaboratively soloing with orchestras around the world.
Are you a current subscriber? Remember to use your special discount code to save 5% on any additional ticket purchases to performances within our 2018/2019 presented season! If you are unable to locate your code, please call our Box Office at 262-781-9520.
Make your group reservation today! Groups of 10 or more have the opportunity to guarantee their seats before tickets go on sale to the public and enjoy ticket discounts. Call 262-781-9520.
Are you a donor of $500+? Join us before the show!
We invite you to arrive early and enjoy a Crump Circle donor recognition reception sponsored by Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services and Liz & Tim Coffelt. Featuring a complimentary wine bar courtesy of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and delicious treats, the Crump Circle reception will begin an hour prior to the performance in the Elmbrook Rotary Fireside Lounge. Click here to learn more.