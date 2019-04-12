"ONE FAMILY, FIVE PIANOS AND 50 FINGERS ADD UP TO THE BIGGEST CLASSICAL MUSIC SENSATION IN YEARS … " – NEW YORK POST

Exclusive Steinway Artists, The 5 Browns are delivering on their dream to introduce classical music to the widest audience they can find. The first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously to New York’s Juilliard School, the quintet enjoyed their first wave of critical attention in 2002 when People magazine dubbed them the “Fab Five” at about the same time they were featured on Oprah and 60 Minutes. The 5 Browns have released three CDs that each went to #1 on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Albums chart. They have performed in Carnegie Hall’s Isaac Stern Auditorium, Grand National Theater in China, Suntory Hall in Japan, The Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Symphony Hall in Chicago, and Alice Tully Hall in New York City, while individually and collaboratively soloing with orchestras around the world.