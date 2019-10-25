Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift for channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. Lucky witnesses heard him belt “Johnny B. Goode” on stage at age five while sitting in with his father’s band—Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard’s legendary The Boogie Kings—but his debut album came in 2002 at age 20, when he independently recorded and released Momentary Setback. In 2004, he released his major-label debut, Carencro, after the Louisiana town where he was born and raised. In April, Broussard released a live album that includes some of his biggest hits, all recorded at Dockside Studio in his hometown. Broussard’s current release Easy to Love features the single “Don’t Be Afraid to Call Me” and the heartfelt song with the powerful chorus “Memory of You.”