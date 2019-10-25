Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift for channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. Lucky witnesses heard him belt “Johnny B. Goode” on stage at age five while sitting in with his father’s band—Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard’s legendary The Boogie Kings—but his debut album came in 2002 at age 20, when he independently recorded and released Momentary Setback. In 2004, he released his major-label debut, Carencro, after the Louisiana town where he was born and raised. In April, Broussard released a live album that includes some of his biggest hits, all recorded at Dockside Studio in his hometown. Broussard’s current release Easy to Love features the single “Don’t Be Afraid to Call Me” and the heartfelt song with the powerful chorus “Memory of You.”
Guarantee your seat and save 5-10% off single ticket prices when you subscribe today! Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more. Are you a 2019/2020 subscriber? Remember to use your subscriber discount code when you purchase additional single tickets to any show this season!
View all 2019/2020 PERFORMING ARTS SERIES performances
SPONSORED BY
RESIDENCY SPONSOR
Herzfeld Foundation
SHOW MEDIA PARTNER
The Ideas Network 90.7