The product of a haunted jukebox and golden heart degenerates, must-hear Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne writes for the cosmic radio and thrives off a lust for life. She creates rock ‘n’ roll for the dreamer’s soul, with every note a sanctified connection echoing into the chambers of heartache and passion. Her highly anticipated second album Music Box Dancer was released to critical and public acclaim in January 2019, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote “soaring early singles like ‘Be in the Sun’ [is] one of the best Milwaukee songs of 2018.”