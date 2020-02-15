The Finest Hour: Davina & The Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown

Travel back to a time when songs stormed the airwaves! The Finest Hour is a celebration of a time in American popular music, at the end of the Second World War, when European jazz, western swing, blues, and pop energized dance halls throughout the country, ushering in the optimism, strength, and freedom of a new era. Join us as the legendary tunes of Billie Holiday, Gene Autry, Django Reinhardt, Bob Wills, Lester Young, Doris Day, Bing Crosby, and more are brought to life by two remarkable bands, each with their own dynamic sound and style! Davina and the Vagabonds’ edgy vocals and superlative musicianship combine jazz and the blues for a uniquely ageless sound while the Texas trio Hot Club of Cowtown ignites the stage with their hot jazz and Western swing.