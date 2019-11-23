John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell present: Billie & Blue Eyes

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell teams up with jazz guitarist, vocalist, and bandleader John Pizzarelli in a stunning tribute to Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra. Dubbed “the essential duo,” Russell and Pizzarelli transport audiences to the glory days of jazz with masterful ease, capturing Holiday’s effortless grace and Sinatra’s cool swagger. World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by The Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz,” while All Music Guide says, “Russell emerged as a retro old school vocalist for the ages.”